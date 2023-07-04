Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average of $162.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

