Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

