Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

