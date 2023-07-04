Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after acquiring an additional 252,122 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

