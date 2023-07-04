Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $236.85 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

