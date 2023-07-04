Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

