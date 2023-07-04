Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.09. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

