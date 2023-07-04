Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

