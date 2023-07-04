Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

NYSE WBS opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

