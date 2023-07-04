Well Done LLC Has $874,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

