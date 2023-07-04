Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,022 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.