Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $81.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.36.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

