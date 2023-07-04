WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. UBS Group cut their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WestRock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 27.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

