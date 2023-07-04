WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

