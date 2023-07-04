WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
