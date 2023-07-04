WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.90. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Free Report

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.