WT Wealth Management Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average of $150.66. The company has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

