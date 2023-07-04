Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $46.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,653,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

