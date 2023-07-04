Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) & Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -18.20% -39.82% -7.14% Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zscaler and Semantix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 14 21 1 2.64 Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Zscaler currently has a consensus price target of $172.66, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.68%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Zscaler.

This table compares Zscaler and Semantix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $1.48 billion 14.45 -$390.28 million ($1.89) -77.56 Semantix $50.76 million 3.90 -$63.61 million N/A N/A

Semantix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Volatility and Risk

Zscaler has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Zscaler shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zscaler beats Semantix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler



Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. The company also provides Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, it offers Posture Control solutions comprising Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and PaaS to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management that detects and remediates excessive or unused cloud permissions and enforces least privileged access without disrupting productivity; Infrastructure as Code (IaC), which analyzes IaC templates to identify misconfigurations and other security issues prior to deployment to cloud infrastructure; and Vulnerability Scanning and Data Loss Prevention solutions. The company's platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. It serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Semantix



Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

