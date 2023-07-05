10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCXA. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 893.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 240,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 216,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,036,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCXA stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

