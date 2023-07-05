12,245 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 817.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 215,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 192,022 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 253,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 79,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.