140 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1,168.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,221 shares of company stock worth $33,249,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $230.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

