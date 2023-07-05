160 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,193.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,246.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,171.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $615.54 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

