180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James N. Woody bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,144.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 62,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 138.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ATNF stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

