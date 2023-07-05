18,927 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,607 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after buying an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,824,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,915,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

CERT stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 204.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

