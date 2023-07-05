2,215 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,174,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.