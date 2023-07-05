2,486 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. B. Riley began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

NYSE FI opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.26 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

