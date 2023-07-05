26,650 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

