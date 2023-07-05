2,995 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after buying an additional 822,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,336,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after buying an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $107.33.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

