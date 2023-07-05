3,000 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

