4,470 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

