4,791 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 102,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 597,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,930,000 after buying an additional 137,278 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.