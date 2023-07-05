5,207 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.4 %
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
