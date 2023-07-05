5,207 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.