526 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 45,901.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 494,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 493,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,668,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE opened at $406.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

