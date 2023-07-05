5,905 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

GM stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

