5,926 Shares in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Expro Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Expro Group by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Expro Group by 4,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

Expro Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,115.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Expro Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,115.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $339.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

