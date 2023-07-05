6,119 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,095,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

