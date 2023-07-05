6,612 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MA opened at $393.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $395.17. The firm has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.