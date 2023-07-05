6,612 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:MA opened at $393.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $395.17. The firm has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Goldman Adds Southwest Airlines To “Conviction” List, Value Play?
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.