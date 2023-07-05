701 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $216,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of KLA by 46.0% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,673 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $484.82 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $488.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

