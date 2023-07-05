7,178 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

