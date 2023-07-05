7,597 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 377.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.8 %

IAS opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 1.57. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.