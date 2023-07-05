770 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $477.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $444.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

