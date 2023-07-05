8,554 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,080,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

