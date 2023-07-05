862 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $562.87 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.07 and its 200-day moving average is $463.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.18, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

