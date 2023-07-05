Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 46.1% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

