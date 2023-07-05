AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

ABBV opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

