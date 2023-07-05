Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Aclara Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
ARAAF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Aclara Resources has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.
Aclara Resources Company Profile
