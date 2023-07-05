Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Aclara Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

ARAAF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Aclara Resources has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Aclara Resources alerts:

Aclara Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. The company has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions regions of Chile; and 369,410 ha of mining rights in Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.