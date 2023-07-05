ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $23.40 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACMR. Morgan Stanley raised ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

ACM Research Price Performance

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $14.83 on Monday. ACM Research has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $887.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Insider Activity

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

