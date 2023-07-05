Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.94. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

