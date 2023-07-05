Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

