Adelphi Capital LLP Invests $1.77 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Adelphi Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 55.3% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $336,000. AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 51.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

NASDAQ META opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

